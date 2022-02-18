'Family Of One Of Ahmedabad Blasts Accused Linked To Samajwadi Party': CM Yogi Adityanath

After a special court announced the verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast, Uttar Pradesh CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath made a startling claim. Addressing a poll rally, Adityanath highlighted that of the 38 convicts given the death penalty was a man from UP's Azamgarh, whose family was linked to a political party. 'Do you know which party is it?' he asked the crowd of hundreds.

"It is the Samajwadi Party," he claimed. His statement came after a special court in Ahmedabad purportedly held that the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, the placement of bombs at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were being brought was done keeping in mind the possibility of then CM Modi visiting those hospitals.

38 convicts to be hanged to death, 11 given life sentences

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Eleven others were held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. It also awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries. All the convicts were present for the hearing via video conference from different jails - Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Tihar in Delhi, Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

Out of 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. The trial had begun in December 2009 against 77 people linked to Indian Mujahideen. The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of those, 49 were convicted while 28 were acquitted on February 8.