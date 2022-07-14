Farewell For Prez Kovind On July 23: Speaker's Speech, Book Signed By MPs Among Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians will be present at the farewell for the outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on July 23, 5.30 pm. The ceremony will be held at the Central Hall of the Parliament, as per ANI sources.

The farewell speech will be given by Speaker Om Birla, who will also hand over a certificate of appreciation to Ram Nath Kovind along with a book signed by all the parliamentarians.

Earlier on July 14, the chiefs of staff committee organised a farewell banquet hosted in his honour. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "In the last five years, I had the privilege of visiting many military institutions and units in far-flung areas where I had the occasion to interact with the brave personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Their devotion to duty, their spirit of 'Service before Self' and commitment to the cause of national security inspire the entire country. We are indeed proud of our Armed Forces who are safeguarding our frontiers in the most difficult terrains and amid challenging climatic and operational conditions."

Speaker Om Birla to deliver the farewell speech

The book will be kept in the Central Hall from July 18 to 21 to be signed by the parliamentarians. President Kovind will also hold a dinner for the Union ministers and the Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 16.

The elections to the highest constitutional post will be held on July 18, and the results will be announced on July 21. The term of the outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Post-retirement, Kovind will move to the residence of the former union minister, late Ram Vilas Paswan at 12, Janpath Road.

Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Droupadi Murmu, the first female Governor of Jharkhand. She held the position from 2015 until 2021. Despite having a troubled childhood, Murmu completed her education and began her career as a Honorary Assistant teacher in Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur, without a salary, from 1994-1997.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha represented the BJP for the most part of his political career. The 84-year-old is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who began his services in 1960 and resigned in 1984 to kickstart his political career. Sinha, who served as the Finance minister and Foreign minister, turned to TMC in 2021 after her relationship with the BJP turned sour in 2018.