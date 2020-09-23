Farm Bill Faceoff Gets Bigger: Kerala Govt To Move Supreme Court Upon Seeking Legal Advice

In an interesting development, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to approach the Supreme Court over the controversial farm bills stating that farming comes under concurrent list (a),(b) and that agriculture is a state subject. The CPI(M) led government has decided to take the case to the SC after seeking legal advice.

Since agriculture comes under the purview of the state, the Kerala government is using it as an opportunity to find contraction in the farming community. The state officials have reportedly held several meetings with legal luminaries to see if there is a scope for filing a case in the top court. As receiving a go-ahead from the luminaries, the government is set to file a case in the Supreme Court at the earliest.

The Congress has also extended support to the decision of the CPI(M) government, claiming that the Centre is interfering in the federal structure of the constitution and taking away the power of the federal state by imposing the new agriculture reform.

Opposition parties reject farm bills

The development comes amid mounting protests by the Opposition parties against the farm bills, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, following its passage in both houses of the Parliament. While Congress and other political parties have led widespread farmer protests across the state, the opposition MPs announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha to protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and the passage of agriculture bills.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were suspended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday for misbehaving RS Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh. The suspended MPs sat on a nightlong dharna outside the Parliament on Tuesday in protest against the purported injustice being meted out to the farmers. Besides this, Shiromani Akali Dal minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from Union cabinet in objection of the ‘anti-farmer’ bills.

About the agriculture bills

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition ruckus on September 20.

