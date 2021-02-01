'Farm Bills A Fire That'll Cause Damage; Won't Lose Anything By Repealing,' Claim Tikaits

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait on Sunday termed the contentious farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them. Tikait was speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar on the sidelines of a Kisan Panchayat on Saturday and a video of it was shared on social media.

'Repeal this bill, this is a fire'

According to PTI, in the video, he said, "Repeal this bill, this is a fire. This is a fire which will lead to many losses. (iss bill ko dabaa do, yeh aag hai, yeh bahut nuksaan ki aag hai). If the laws are repealed then the government does not stand to lose anything. The bills have put on hold for one-and-half years. Accept your fault, and hold talks."

Tikait also said, "In this government, Rajnath (Singh) ji is being humiliated (Rajnath ji ki tauheen ho rahi hai iss sarkaar mein). There is nothing in the control of our MPs, they are feeling afraid, and their sympathy is with the farmers." "We are not very educated, but we know in which direction the society is going," he said.

'Will respect PM's dignity': Tikait brothers

The Tikait brothers also said that the protesting farmers will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but are also committed to protecting their self-respect. Their remarks came a day after PM Narendra Modi said his government was just a "phone call away" for talks with the unions.

Both Naresh and Rakesh Tikait said they were open to talks with the government to find a "middle path", which the former suggested could be the BJP government not implementing the three laws during its tenure. Rakesh, the younger of the two and the national spokesperson for the BKU, said a "respectful solution" should be found to the issue, but asserted they will not agree to anything under pressure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day. Naresh and Rakesh are sons of Mahendra Singh Tikait, once counted among the tallest farmer leaders of the country.

(With agency inputs)