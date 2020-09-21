Farm Bills Row: Congress' Manish Tewari Asks Centre To Clarify Public Procurement Status

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday demanded the Centre assure the farmers that the government procurement and Minimum Support Price system will continue. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he referred to the apprehensions reportedly expressed by farmers ahead of the paddy procurement season in the country. He mentioned that crores of farmers are on the street in protest against the passage of the farm bills- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in Parliament. According to Tewari, the MSP remains relevant only if the government agencies such as the Food Corporation of India persist with the procurement process.

Congress MP Manish Tewari remarked, "In the last week of October, paddy procurement starts in the entire country. After the passage of the two farm bills, crores of farmers have the apprehension on whether government agencies will continue the procurement system. The Minimum Support Price will remain relevant only if the government agencies, FCI continue to procure paddy. Crores of farmers are on the streets today. I demand the Centre assure them that government procurement and MSP will continue."

Voicing the apprehensions of farmers across the country, especially Punjab where Paddy procurement season is in the pipeline, regarding 3 farm bills, enquired on the status of public procurement process carried out by FCI & state bodies so that farmers continue to get fair MSP. pic.twitter.com/lUIzbjEcAJ — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 21, 2020

PM Modi's assurance

Since the passage of the farm bills, PM Modi has consistently reiterated that the MSP system and government procurement will continue. According to him, the aforesaid legislation would ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector and empower crores of farmers. He added that these bills would enhance the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them.

Moreover, the PM gave an assurance that the NDA government will do everything possible to support them and facilitate a better life for their coming generations. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

