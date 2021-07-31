Farm Laws Protest: Delegation Led By SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal To Meet President Kovind

To back the farmers' agitation, a delegation led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be meeting President Kovind this afternoon at Rashtrapathi Bhavan. The main reason behind the meeting is to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the deaths of farmers that have occurred since the protests against three new farm laws began. Additionally, the delegation will include members from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

Moreover, the delegation has also informed to address the press at Vijay Chowk, Delhi after meeting President Kovind. Meanwhile, the SAD has been raising their voice against the three new farm laws and have been demanding its withdrawal through demonstration outside the Parliament where Monsoon Session is currently going on. Recently, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also accused the BJP-led Centre of showing “utter insensitivity” towards the “genuine” demands of the farmers who are protesting against three contentious farm laws.

According to the latest data presented by the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 400 farmers have died during protests against three Central agriculture laws. The latest meeting by the political parties also comes after the Government of India recently said that it has no record of farmers' death during ongoing agitation.

SAD demands withdrawal of three new farm laws

With farmers, the leaders of SAD also protested amidst the Monsoon session of the Parliament to draw the Centre's attention. The leaders showed placards to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the premises of the parliament during the monsoon session in protest against the three farm laws. The Ferozpur MP had also announced to boycott PM Narendra Modi's all-party meeting on COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Sukhbir Singh Badal said Akali Dal "won't attend such meetings until farmers concerns are addressed".

On July 19, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP had moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking the repeal of the farm laws. In October 2020, both these parties had joined hands with Congress in the Punjab Assembly to pass three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had stepped down from the Union Cabinet in protest against the passage of this legislation followed by her party pulling out of NDA.

Protesting farmers hold 'Kisan Sansad'

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers, in tandem with the ongoing monsoon session in the parliament, decided to hold their session of ‘Kisan Sansad’ just 2 km away from the Parliament, at Jantar Mantar. Leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait affirmed that the farmers will proceed with their own Parliament sessions during the protest. The BKU leader have also revealed that they are monitoring the current Parliament proceedings.