Farm Laws Repeal Bill Likely To Be Cleared On Day 1 Of Parliament Winter Session

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce the all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on the opening day of the winter session on Monday, November 29. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will move the bill for introduction and passage. The move comes as a show of the government’s quick response to its promise to the farmers. PM Modi had announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws earlier last week.

An official bulletin on Friday confirmed that the repeal legislation will be listed at the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the winter session. Minister Narendra Tomar will push the bill for passage. Meanwhile, the opposition is adamant to discuss the bill in the House in order to attack the government. The opposition which had earlier spoken against the laws will bring up the issues faced by the farmers during the tenure of the protest.

Mallikarjun Kharge calls for an all-Opposition meeting

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called a meeting on November 29 inviting all Opposition parties. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders had held a meeting at party President Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss issues that the party will be raising in the winter session of the Parliament starting from November 29. The agenda of the meeting was to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and the Opposition is expected to corner the Modi-led govt in the session over the repeal of the farm laws.

Farmers want 'guaranteed' MSP

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced that 60 tractors will march to Parliament in the national capital on 29 November as part of a tractor march to demand, among other things, a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This comes after PM Modi declared the Centre’s decision to introduce appropriate bills to repeal the farm rules. The PM had also stated that the administration will form a committee to work on a new Minimum Support Price framework (MSP).

Farm Laws repealed

In a massive announcement on November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

