Farm Laws Repealed: Akali Dal Urges Farmers To Call Off Protests & Head Home On Guru Purab

Welcoming the government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Majinder Singh Sirsa on Friday asked the agitating farmers to call off their protests and return to their homes. Sirsa said there is no point in continuing the protests as their demands have been met on the pious occasion of Guru Purab.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws introduced by the government in 2020 will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament Session. Several farmer organizations however refused to leave the Delhi borders, where they have been protesting for a year, and demanded a written word from the government.

While welcoming the Centre's decision Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. "If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one-year-long farmers' struggle in India," the farmer's body said in a statement.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa said the withdrawal of farm laws should be celebrated by the farmers on Guru Nanak Jayanthi, instead of continuing with the agitation.

"There is no point in continuing the protests. This day is very important and comes as a blessing of Guru Nanak ji on his birth anniversary. I congratulate the farmers. We should acknowledge this victory and celebrate the moment," the Akali Dal leader said.

Sirsa thanked PM Modi for picking this day to announce the decision and expressed his gratitude to the farmers whose relentless protests made it possible.

Farm Laws repealed

Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists, and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Notably, the decision to repeal the laws came ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.