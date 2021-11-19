Farm Laws Repealed: Congress, AAP, TMC Salute Farmers' Movement, Call It Their 'victory'

Putting an end to the year-long protests by farmers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their families.

The announcement comes as a massive relief to thousands of farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi borders for nearly a year demanding the complete withdrawal of the legislation.

Farm Laws repealed

Many politicians from across party lines, including Chief Ministers, have welcomed the move and hailed the government's long-impending decision. However, the Opposition lamented that many lives of farmers were lost in the protests, which could have been prevented if the decision was made sooner.

One of the first reactions came from former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who thanked PM Modi for 'acceding to the demands of every Punjabi' on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Welcoming the move, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also said repealing the 'black laws' is a step in the right direction. He congratulated the protests by Kisan Morcha for their 'historic success.'

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

'Victory against injustice': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the farmers on the victory against injustice after the farm laws were repealed. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The country's Annadatas bowed the government's head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Kisan!"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also 'saluted' the farmers after PM Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws. Claiming that over 700 farmers were killed in a number of protests, the AAP convenor said, the coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers."

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

On the other hand, Congress leader Kapil Sibal that the decision was made in light of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Similar views were expressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

PM in UP :



Will roll back the three farm laws

Welcome move



Wisdom dawns because of UP elections



Lost lives could have been saved ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) November 19, 2021

#FarmLaws were unconstitutional from start. Govt’s ego forced farmers to hit the streets; if govt wasn’t so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn’t have lost their lives



Congrats to kisan andolan. Modi had seen writing on the wall in UP & Punjab, was left with no choice 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 19, 2021

Farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon Parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad.

Repealing the laws on Friday, PM Modi urged the protesting farmers to return home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.