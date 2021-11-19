Last Updated:

Farm Laws Repealed: Congress, AAP, TMC Salute Farmers' Movement, Call It Their 'victory'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

Gloria Methri
Farm Laws repealed

Putting an end to the year-long protests by farmers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their families. 

The announcement comes as a massive relief to thousands of farmers who have been protesting at the Delhi borders for nearly a year demanding the complete withdrawal of the legislation. 

Many politicians from across party lines, including Chief Ministers, have welcomed the move and hailed the government's long-impending decision. However, the Opposition lamented that many lives of farmers were lost in the protests, which could have been prevented if the decision was made sooner. 

One of the first reactions came from former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who thanked PM Modi for 'acceding to the demands of every Punjabi' on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.  

Welcoming the move, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also said repealing the 'black laws' is a step in the right direction. He congratulated the protests by Kisan Morcha for their 'historic success.'

'Victory against injustice': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the farmers on the victory against injustice after the farm laws were repealed.  Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The country's Annadatas bowed the government's head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Kisan!"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also 'saluted' the farmers after PM Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws. Claiming that over 700 farmers were killed in a number of protests, the AAP convenor said, the coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers."

On the other hand, Congress leader Kapil Sibal that the decision was made in light of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Similar views were expressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon Parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad.

Repealing the laws on Friday, PM Modi urged the protesting farmers to return home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

