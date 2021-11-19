Farm Laws Repealed: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur Commends Centre's Move; Calls 'it Big Relief'

After PM Modi announced that farm laws will be repealed in the winter session of the Parliament, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur commended the Centre and welcomed its decision. Speaking to Republic TV, the wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh extended wishes to the farmers for putting up their fight for justice.

"Today is a very auspicious day for us as it is Guru Nanak Dev Ji's, Guru Purab. On this day, to have an announcement for which the farmers who have been sitting for over a year for these laws to be repealed is auspicious. The decision to have come today is a very big announcement," Kaur said. "I congratulate every farmer who has been sitting in all kinds of weather and all kinds of hardships despite COVID. I congratulate them for their fight for justice," she added.

Patiala MP congratulates husband Captain Amarinder Singh for supporting farmers' protest

Preneet Kaur implied that talks and deliberations arrive at a resolution only after due course of time but there is always an 'outcome'. "I congratulate everybody who supported them for the great victory they have achieved. Politically, Captain Amarinder Singh was the first one to support them when he was the Chief Minister. He withdrew all three farm laws from the Punjab Assembly," Kaur stated.

Upon being asked if farmers protests are justified in the larger interests of farmers, given the economic benefits guaranteed to the primitive sector through reforms-oriented farm laws and if Captain Singh viewed it from economic prism or the national security prism, Kaur said, "I think the priority would have been the economic background for the farmers, but looking at the country, national security has played a big part in it. So today's announcement is a big relief."

Speaking on anti-India forces fuelling these protests to invoke communal differences, Kaur said, "When there are such big movements transpire, anti-India forces always take advantage of a situation. Because these forces can't operate alone, they need a cover. Captain Amarinder Singh, being from an army background, understood these things and kept flagging them to the Home Minister and Prime Minister. He kept his party's high command apprised of this situation along with supporting the farmer strongly."

Should farm laws have been repealed earlier?

Speaking on numerous demands posed by protesting farmers, Kaur asserted that farmers primarily sought the revocation of three controversial farm laws and the remaining demands should be rendered at the discretion of PM Modi's wisdom. Furthermore, Kaur was asked to comment on the Centre's decision that is drawing criticisms for being ill-timed and delayed. Pursuant to the timing, she said that major decisions in the world are often made after much deliberation by sitting across the table and such discussions 'always take time'.

Image: PTI/Representative Image