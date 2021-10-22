Farm Laws: UP Agri Min Says No Rationale For Farmers' Protest After SC Stay Order

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Thursday, October 21, that there is no reason for the farmers to continue to protest as the Supreme Court has already stayed the farm laws. Shahi said, "Those who have faith in the Constitution of India and the Hon'ble Supreme Court should follow their orders. There is no justification for protest since the court has stayed the farm laws for a year, there is no rationale in that. " He further added, "A reformist step was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with a view to resolving the difficulties of the farmers which have been there for 40-50 years." He also said that only dialogue can help solve the differences, "Efforts have been made in it with a view to getting better prices passed to the farmers. When the Supreme Court had suspended this law, it said that indefinitely blocking the road is not a solution to any problem. It is true. There is no solution, only dialogue can solve the problem," he stated.

Shahi immediately distanced the farmers of Uttar Pradesh from the ongoing protests and said that the current situation will not impact the elections in the state. He said, "The farmers of Uttar Pradesh are not with this movement. Yogi Ji's government has made efforts with a view to solving all the difficulties of the farmers. We have increased the irrigation resources and are paying farmers the prices of the products by purchasing them on a large scale at the minimum support price.” He further added, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji has instructed that if it is fully paid, then we have got the arrears paid. Within the last 4 years, more than one lakh 45 thousand crore rupees have been paid to the farmers in the form of sugarcane prices. Similarly, in the case of the purchase of paddy and wheat, in Uttar Pradesh, an amount of about 80 lakh crore rupees has been paid. Wheat, pulses and oilseeds have been procured in the last four years."

Supreme Court’s latest decision regarding the farmers’ protest

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that the farmers have the right to protest but they cannot block the roads as it hampers the movement of common people. The Supreme Court said this while hearing a plea against the blocked roads between Delhi and Noida due to farmers' protests against the three agriculture laws. After the hearing, the farmers union said that they will vacate the roads but will now protest outside the Parliament.

With ANI inputs