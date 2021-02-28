Farmer Protests: Kejriwal Alleges 'BJP Govt Worse Than Britishers' At Meerut Mahapanchayat

Powering the farmers' protests in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, lashed out at the Centre's indifference towards the farmers who have been protesting for the last three months at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad, against the three Farm Laws. Addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in UP's Meerut, Kejriwal alleged that the 26 January violence at Red Fort was orchestrated by the BJP itself. Comparing BJP to Britishers, he said that not even the colonisers did not use water canons and lathis on farmers.

"It has been more than 3 months, in winters, for the last 95 days at Delhi border with their families are sitting at protests. 250 farmers have been martyred but the govt is not affected. They ask to waive off their loans, every party says vote for us and we will waive off but after winning they say we don't have money. In the 2014 elections, the BJP in their manifesto said, we will bring the Swaminathan report. In three years of the govt, BJP in an affidavit in the Supreme court wrote that will not give MSP," he said.

"Water canons, lathi-charge are being done on farmers. Are they enemies of our country? Even Britishers did not do this. They also did not do so much atrocity," he said adding, "The entire Red Fort incident was planned by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know the streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers. Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals."

Proclaiming that the Centre's Farm Laws were a 'death warrant' for farmers, Kejriwal said that farmers will become labourers in their own fields. Highlighting AAP's involvement in the farmers protest, Kejriwal said that his government had supplied water, food, medical supplies, toilets etc. "Centre's three farm laws are death warrant for farmers. The government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists. Farmers will become labourers in their own fields, that is why it's do or die situation for farmers," he said.

He added, "We have participated in the protest from the beginning. Centre's plan was to stop them but they reached Delhi border. Centre had sent me a file, and it was written that Delhi's 9 large stadiums were to be turned into jails, but I have that power, they had to send the file. We have been helping them with water, free wifi, toilets." Remembering BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's breakdown at Ghazipur, he said that it was unbelievable sight saying, "On 28th January night, what we saw was unbelievable. Rakesh Tikait ji was sitting at Ghazipur border, he was doing it for farmers and govt sent their police goons, he got emotional and cried. We could not see it."

AAP and Farm Laws

AAP had voted against the Farm Bills in the Parliament with MP Sanjay Singh storming the well and manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well - resulting in his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws. Moreover, both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have met Tikait and addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP. Delhi government have also supplied free water, wi-fi, medical facilities, toilets, food and legal aid to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders. Talks between farmers and Centre have stalled after government suggested stalling the laws for 1.5 years, while farmers have been adamant on repealing.

