More Farmers Committing Suicide To Claim Compensation: Karnataka Minister’s Shocker

Shivanand Patil, Karnataka sugarcane development and agricultural produce market committees (APMC) minister stoked a controversy and has been drawing sharp reactions when he claimed that farmer suicides in the state are increasing by leaps and bounds "after the state government hiked compensation" for the family of the deceased.

Patil, while talking to media, said that farmer suicides have increased since 2015 after the then Congress government hiked compensation from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"When we started giving Rs 5 lakh as compensation, the number of suicide cases went up. An analysis of the suicide cases reported before 2015 and after indicates this. When we started giving more compensation, more such cases were reported. It is natural for one to aspire for compensation and poor people try to get money by reporting natural deaths as cases of suicide.

Claiming that compensation is being claimed for those who died of heart attacks, Patil added, "If they don't receive compensation here, they will try in a different way. It's a natural feeling and they try to do that. You (the media) should wait for the WIT forensic science laboratory (FSL) report and know the real cause of death before reporting."

BJP reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala took to social media and took a jibe at the grand old party alleging it to be anti-farmers.

"Congress is anti farmer & Congress means dhokha for kisan. Karnataka Minister for Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Shivanand Patil said on Tuesday that cases of farmer suicides started rising after the compensation amount to the kin was hiked. This is not only the most insensitive statement but a complete admission of failure of Congress towards farmers. Congress has only cheated farmers whether as UPA in Centre or in Rajasthan where they never fulfilled karz mafi. The Minister should be sacked immediately by Siddharamiah ji and Rahul Gandhi must tell us what he thinks of this statement."