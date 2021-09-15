Farmers demand repeal of three central farm laws in ‘Kisan Sansad'

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) A ‘Kisan Sansad’ was organised in Jaipur's Birla Auditorium on Wednesday with the farmers reiterating their demand for the repeal of the three central farm laws.

The event was organised on International Day of Democracy by the Rajasthan Kisan Morcha and attended by hundreds of farmers.

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act were discussed in detail in the meeting and participants expressed their views on each law.

Disadvantages of the laws were highlighted and the farmers demanded the withdrawal of the three laws, Himmat Singh, a representative of the Kisan Morcha said.

The proceedings of the Kisan Sansad were held like that of Parliament. At the end of the discussion, the chairperson conducted voting and all rejected the laws unanimously. PTI SDA RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)