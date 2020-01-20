The Debate
Farmers Hold Protest Rally Against Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Decision

Andhra Pradesh farmers carried out a protest rally against Andhra government's three State capital decision.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Farmers on Monday participated in a protest rally against Andhra Government's decision to have three State capitals. 

In a massive development, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday has approved the three-city capital plan in the three-day Assembly session called for this issue. The bills proposing the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati too has been introduced in the Assembly. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati has approved the findings of the report by the High Power Committee constituted to look into the three-capital recommendations.

Published:
