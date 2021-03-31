Farmers In Punjab's Abohar Threaten To Attack Another BJP Leader Ahead Of Muktsar Visit

After the shocking assault on Punjab MLA in the Muktsar district on Saturday, farmers from Abohar have now threatened another BJP leader from entering the district. Addressing a protest in Abohar, a farmer leader threatened BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal and reportedly said that the condition of the BJP leader will be worse than that of MLA Arun Narang - who was assaulted and stripped by farmers earlier on Saturday. In a video of the incident, the farmer leader is heard giving BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal a warning to not visit the place and asked the police to register an attempt to murder case on the protesting farmers prior to the BJP leader's arrival.

BJP MLA Arun Narang attacked

In a horrific incident, a BJP MLA was attacked and his clothes were torn by a group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday even as police personnel attempted to move the legislator to a safe point. BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by the farmers at Malout when he arrived to address a press conference. The BJP MLA and other local leaders were initially surrounded by farmers following which black ink was hurled at them after which they were escorted to a shop nearby. The farmers once again targetted the MLA when he made his way out, attacking him physically and tearing his clothes to shreds while the police attempted to surround the MLA and move him to safety.

The video of the BJP MLA being hounded and attacked by the mob did rounds on social media following the attack on Saturday, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and the farmer unions. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh informed that the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislator to hold the press conference. The DGP said a criminal case will be registered against the suspects and statements of local BJP leaders were being recorded. Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Faridkot, was injured while trying to save and evacuate the MLA. He suffered a cane blow on his head, causing his turban to fall off. He was admitted in Civil Hospital, Malout, the CM said in a statement.

Punjab CM condemns attack

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang and warned of strict action against anyone who attempted to disturb peace in the state. The Punjab CM also urged PM Modi to intervene in the ongoing farmer's agitation in order to bring a quick resolution in order to prevent further escalation of the situation. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh also strongly condemned the attack on Narang at Malout and said that it was unacceptable for an elected representative to be thrashed in full public view. State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that such "unlawful behaviour" had no place in a democracy and the farmers' protest would be weakened by such incidents.