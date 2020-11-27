Farmers Intensify 'Dilli Chalo' March, RAF Deployed At Border, Water Cannons & Cranes Used

Amid tight security at all entry points of the national capital, the clash between the farmers of Punjab and the Police continued on day three. Farmers have refused to back off from their 'Delhi Chalo' march and are standing at various points of Punjab-Haryana with dramatic visuals seen at Shambhu, Tikri, Singhu checkpoints. With modified tractors and rations, farmers have said that they won't go back and more farmers will join by the evening of November 27. RAF and CISF have been deployed at the border.

While Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has urged Haryana CM ML Khattar to not stop the farmers at the border, Khattar has warned Amarinder against provoking farmers and has said that he will resign if MSP is altered due to new farm laws.

Delhi: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march.



Haryana: Protesting farmers from Punjab stationed at Panipat before they proceed to Delhi



Punjab and Haryana farmers are marching towards Delhi protesting the Centre's three Farm Acts. The Haryana administration, which has sealed its borders for two days, resorted to using tear gas and water-cannons as farmers tried to break barricades ad proceed to the national capital. On Day 2, visuals at Shambhu, Punjab-Haryana border, showed protesters picking up one of the metal barricades and tossing it off over a river-bridge, to which the police retaliated by lathi-charging, water-cannon and tear gas. This has been ongoing since Wednesday, with Congress, AAP and Akali Dal condemning the Centre for stopping the farmers, while BJP has accused the Opposition of 'inciting innocent farmers'.

