Farmers Lift Road Blockade On NH-44 In Haryana After Govt Intervention

Farmers have lifted their 20-hour blockade of the NH-44 at Shahabad here after the government assured them of procuring more Kharif crops per acre than usual.

Farmers on Saturday morning lifted their 20-hour blockade of the National Highway-44 at Shahabad here after the government assured them of procuring more Kharif crops per acre than usual.

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on Friday blocked the national highway connecting Delhi and Chandigarh, demanding the government to immediately begin paddy procurement.

The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the decision to end the stir was taken after the government agreed to consider procuring 30 quintals of paddy per acre instead of the earlier 22 quintals.

Further, he said the district authorities will manage the crops that farmers bring to the mandis till the procurement begins on October 1.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma confirmed that the farmers had lifted the blockade.

As the vehicular movement had come to a standstill on Friday, a local advocate had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court asking it to direct the government to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In a midnight hearing, the bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Alok Jain had passed necessary directions to the government in this connection. PTI COR CHS VSD CJ CJ

