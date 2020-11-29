Farmers Should Be Ready For Larger Protest If Govt Doesn't Find A Solution: BS Hooda

As the farmers have continued to hold their ground on Delhi borders while rejecting the request of Home Minister Amit Shah to assemble on Nirankari ground so talks could be initiated ahead of the specified date of Dec 3, Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday stated that if the central government does not find any solution, then farmers should be ready for a larger protest.

While addressing a press conference on ongoing farmers' protest, Hooda said, "They (Central government) should talk with the farmers and decide whether the bill should be amended or withdrawn. However, if the government does not find a solution, then farmers should be ready for a larger protest."

The senior Congress leader also stated, "the farm laws need to be amended. I appeal to the central government as well as Haryana government to talk with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to resolve the issue immediately and not wait till December 3. They should look for a solution immediately keeping in mind the interest of the farmers."

Farmers protests against farm laws

Thousands of farmers continued to protest the Centre's new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri borders on Saturday blocking national highways for the third day as they refused to move to the designated protest site in north Delhi, a day after they clashed with security personnel who stopped them from entering the city. The clash between the protestors and Haryana Police led to the latter using water cannons and tear gas, while the former resorted to stone pelting on the police personnel.

Farmers have expressed doubts that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system and will leave them at the mercy of Corporates with the entry of private sector entities. However, the Centre has given assurance on multiple occasions that the new laws will not impact the MSP system, whereas, it will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Centre has contended that the farmers will also allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators.

(with inputs from ANI)

