Farmers Smarter Than You: Ram Madhav On Rahul Gandhi's 'they don't Understand Farm Laws'

Hitting back at the Congress over politicising the farmers' protest, BJP has expressed its chagrin by calling out Rahul Gandhi's recent statement. BJP's Ram Madhav countered the former Congress leader's remark that farmers do not understand farm laws. He took to Twitter and stated that Rahul Gandhi is calling farmers in the country unintelligent. 'They are probably more intelligent than him and hence not agitating against the farm laws,' Madhav put forth.

Rahul calls farmers in d country unintelligent. They are probably more intelligent than him and hence not agitating against the farm laws. https://t.co/7JYNQ6djAk — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) January 28, 2021

While addressing a rally in his constituency Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the truth is that most of the farmers do not understand the details of the farm laws because if they did there would have been an agitation all across the country. 'The country would be on fire,' he said and further explained the three laws in detail, in his own interpretation.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three Farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire." https://t.co/Y5yooquUwR pic.twitter.com/xaAg2Hsct0 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The Congress party has actively backed the farmers who are protesting in Delhi against the farm laws, even though it had proposed the same laws in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto. The businessmen whom Rahul Gandhi accuses of 'remote-controlling' the PM and claims to be the real beneficiaries of the farm laws have previously met with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra had earlier visited the protesting farmers and made allegations along similar lines against the Centre.

Congress hailed Farmers for the violent protest

Congress has hailed the farmers on January 26 over the violent protest and blamed BJP. On their official Twitter handle, Congress has said that the Centre should not underestimate their power and sharing visuals of tractor rally, Sonia Gandhi-led party has said that they support it. Congress has, in a tweet, said that the national capital is in flames as the government has attacked its own people while sharing visuals of tear gas shells being fired.

Rahul Gandhi's 2-day Kerala visit

The former Congress president is currently on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for April-May. Several other programmes are lined up for the lawmaker, including the inauguration of 12 houses built by INCAS Qatar at Panamaram, Koolivayal. He interacted with the representatives of various non-political, socio-cultural-religious and farmers organisations at a government guesthouse in Kalpetta town of the district.

