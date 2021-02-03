'Farmers' Stir Is An Experiment': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Criticises Protest Model

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday has said that the agitation is an 'experiment'. Mishra added that the ongoing stir if successful will set the stage for more protests against other major decisions taken by the Centre.

Farmers' stir is an experiment: Narottam Mishra

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister criticised the protests and stated that if successful, people will protest against other decisions taken by the Centre like CAA-NRC, Article 370 and Ram Mandir. In addition, he also questioned the motive behind the protests and claimed that no one has been able to provide an explanation. Mishra further stated that the farmers' protest is based on assumptions.

Farmers' stir is an experiment. If it's successful, then people will start protests against CAA-NRC, Article 370&Ram Temple. Nobody has been able to explain 'what's so black about the black law' (farm laws). These protests are based on assumptions:MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/1G9pg5RDDd — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Government's efforts to resolve farmers protests

After multiple rounds of talks, the deadlock between the government and farmer unions remains without an agreement. In addition, the Government of India has also offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 12-18 months, a commitment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reiterated during his public address. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the Centre is ready to discuss the farm laws both inside and out of Parliament. Even so, the farmer leaders have repeatedly stressed on the issue and demanded a complete withdrawal of the laws..

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

