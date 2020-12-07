Farmers' Stir: UP CM Yogi Accuses Opposition Of Trying To Create Anarchy, Demands Apology

Addressing a press conference on Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hit out at the opposition for its hypocrisy on the three farm laws passed by Parliament. Hailing the revolutionary steps taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the farmers, he pointed out that Congress and its allies had backed the agrarian reforms in the past. To buttress his point, the BJP leader cited the letters written by the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar to the state governments in 2010 and 2011.

Maintaining that the UPA government was in favour of amending the state APMC Acts, he questioned the opposition on why it had changed its stance at present. Moreover, the UP CM highlighted that the farm reform laws had already been deliberated in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture where they were backed by these parties. Thereafter, he called upon the opposition to apologise for misleading the farmers and trying to create instability in the country. It is pertinent to note that Congress, SP, BSP, TRS, NCP, Shiv Sena, AAP, NC, PDP and many other parties have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh call issued by the farmers on December 8.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Post-independence, these are revolutionary steps taken for the welfare of the farmers. Some political parties in the country are trying to disturb the atmosphere pertaining to the agrarian reform laws. The current stance of the political parties over the Model APMC Act highlights their doublespeak. Congress-led UPA governed this country from 2004 to 2014. Political parties like NCP, Left, DMK, SP, BSP, TMC were either a part of the UPA government or were supporting it. During 2010-11, the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar sent letters to CMs that it is necessary to amend APMC Acts and that the Indian government is preparing a Model Act in this regard."

He added, "Even though Congress and its allies have been using farmers as their weapons, they would hesitate to take important decisions regarding the farmers. Before the implementation of the agrarian laws, they were discussed threadbare in the Standing Committee on Agriculture. During the deliberations, SAD, SP, TMC, Congress, NCP had advocated amending the state APMC Acts and implementation of a model APMC Act which can help achieve One Nation One Market. And today, these very parties are shooting off the farmers’ shoulders to create instability in the country."

