Farmers will not get justice till BJP is in power: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Recalling the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said farmers would not get justice as long as the BJP's "triple-engine" government remains in power.

Along with the BJP-run governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav counted as the third engine Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was speaking at the 'Janadesh Maharally' held in Ambedkarnagar district, where he formally inducted senior BSP leaders Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar in the party fold.

Verma was the leader of the BSP legislature party in the state assembly and Rajbhar state chief of the BSP before they were expelled for "anti-party" activities.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Verma had won from the Katehari seat, while Rajbhar won from the Akbarpur assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said taking BSP "turncoats" into its fold will not help the Samajwadi Party increase its mass base and will only weaken it.

Commenting on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Yadav said it was unforgettable, and that the tragedy was the doing of the Centre and the state, which were assisted in it by Ajay Mishra, who hails from the area.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district after being allegedly hit by a vehicle that was carrying workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 3.

"The farmers are our backbone, who give support to the economy, and are our 'annadata', but the BJP government has cheated them and has done injustice to them," the SP chief said.

He also went on to attack the 'Ujjwala Yojana', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme for distribution of LPG cylinders to poor households.

"Due to the price rise, the 'Ujjwala Yojana' has become 'bujwalla' (damp squib) yojana. And our 'Baba chief minister' sometimes is afraid of red colour. Our chief minister in order to reduce the price rise can change the colour of the cylinder or its name," he said.

Yadav said the recent slashing in prices of petrol and diesel was owing to the BJP's loss in by-polls, and said they will come down further still if they lose the Uttar Pradesh polls.

He stressed the coming election in the state was crucial for democracy, and invoked B R Ambedkar to say the country needs to be run according to the constitution as drafted by the founding fathers.

"This is also an election to save democracy and the constitution," he said.

Highlighting the law and order situation of the state, the former Uttar Pradesh chief ninister said, "The highest custodial deaths are taking place in the state Those who were running the 'thoko neeti' (encounter policy) did not know who was killing whom. Is this called law and order, when the son of the Union minister of State for Home runs his vehicle over farmers. Today in Fatehgarh (Farrukhabad) jail, the inmates did not know whom to 'thoko', and they injured the (deputy) jailor." He also claimed that the 'flower of lies' is going to be wiped off.

Yadav claimed that the country got a "bad reputation" around the world because of the BJP's "poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic".

He sharpened his attack against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his promise to distribute laptops to students, saying the world has moved on since and people are carrying computers in their pockets in the form of phones.

The SP chief exhorted people to not look up to a leader who does not know how to operate a laptop, referring apparently to Adityanath.

He also challenged the government to reveal the figures for the number of laptops distributed in the last four-and-half years the BJP has been in power in the state.

Yadav lambasted the government for highlighting its achievement in generating employment through advertisements in Delhi and asked people how many of them got any jobs.

He claimed that if the SP was in power, the Purvanchal Expressway would have been completed in less time, and said the BJP government could never finish the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in four-and-half years.

Yadav also hit out at the disinvestment policies of the BJP-run Union government and likened them with those of the East India Company's.

"What will happen to our rights? They are playing at the hands of the industrialists," he said.

The BSP asserted that by including expelled leaders of the BSP and other political parties will not help the Samajwadi Party to increase its mass base.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "The inclusion of expelled people from the BSP and from other opposition parties into the SP, is not going to increase the mass base of this party. On the contrary, it will further decrease and become weak." "The SP should know that by taking such selfish and party-hoppers, the ticket-seekers within the party are feeling angry, and most of them are in touch with the BSP. These people are going to inflict severe damage to the party from inside during the polls," she added. PTI NAV KJ

