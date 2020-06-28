Farooq Abdullah Asks India To Hold Talks With Pakistan & China; Says 'War Isn't Solution'

Advising the Centre to indulge in talks with its neighbours, NC patron Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday, said that India must talk with Pakistan and China on its issues. Maintaining that 'War is not a solution', he said that the future lay in talks. On being asked on J&K's new domicile law, he slammed it calling it unconstitutional.

Farooq Abdullah: 'War is not the solution'

"India-China or India-Pakistan, the only future is talk. War is not the solution," he said yo reporters in Srinagar. Commenting on the domicile law, he added, "We are against everything they have done. It is illegal, unconstitutional. How do you think I can accept that which is unconstitutional?".

Current scenario at LAC

Sources reported on Thursday that Chinese forward troops have moved back from PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. India, too, has moved back 1.5 kms from our claim line. Republic TV on Tuesday had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. Currently, both India and China are engaging in commander-level talks and the situation remains tense due to heavy build-up on both sides.

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements. China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. India, in its commander-level talks have demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

