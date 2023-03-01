Farooq Abdullah Backs TN CM Stalin As PM Face Even As Cong, Akhilesh & Tejashwi Watch On

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday pitched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for Prime Ministership, on the latter's 70th birthday. The JKNC leader attended the celebrations in the state and asked why can't Stalin become the Prime Minister.

While responding to the media on if he sees DMK President as a prime ministerial candidate, the JKNC chief said, "When we all unite and win the election at that time we will decide who be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Why not, why can't he (MK Stalin) become the Prime Minister?"

He also praised MK Stalin for uniting the opposition saying, "Stalin and DMK have done well, to see the unity of nation. In India, there is unity in diversity. If you protect diversity you will protect the unity and that is why from Kashmir to Kanyakumari they are trying to unite India. I hope other leaders also think in the same terms.

Opposition leaders present in Chennai

Along with Abdullah, the celebrations were witnessed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge in Chennai.

The meeting on Stalin's birthday comes as a move by DMK to present Stalin as a national leader who can bring Opposition parties together for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

On February 22, DMK party general secretary and state minister of water resources Durai Murugan said the birthday would be a crucial event not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the whole nation.

Tamil Nadu CM distributes saplings to party workers

Stalin on Wednesday cut a cake in the presence of DMK party leaders and also laid wreaths at the memorials of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai. He also paid floral tributes at reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial.

The Tamil Nadu CM also planted a sapling and gifted saplings to party workers and others who met him.