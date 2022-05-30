Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Terrorism In J&K; Says 'They Need To Win Hearts'

Hitting out at the Centre over frequent terror attack incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said that the government needs to win the hearts of the people to ensure peace in the valley.

Abdullah, who was speaking at an event in New Delhi on Sunday, noted that terrorist attacks are rising in the Union Territory and deaths are happening every day in Kashmir. Further also claiming that there is not any single day when someone is not getting killed, the NC leader added that a large part of the union territory has been filled with Army personnel.

#WATCH | While speaking during an event in Delhi on May 29, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said, "...There cannot be peace in Jammu & Kashmir till you'll win hearts of the people..." pic.twitter.com/DI6ikHlfdg — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Calling out the Centre to win the trust of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, the senior leader said,

I will not be at peace until you win the hearts of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. There cannot be peace till you'll win the hearts of the people. While deaths are happening every day in Kashmir, the Indian Army has deployed forces in most of the papers. However, no matter how much personnel you bring, they cannot always win the hearts of people as love is needed here and the Centre needs to understand this.

Further referring to Pakistan, he also asserted that India's 'neighbour' needs to feel that everyone has to live 'together happily', and until that doesn't happen, there won't be any peace.

J&K Police neutralise 26 LeT and JeM terrorists so far

Notably, Abdullah's statements came in the backdrop of the recent targetted terrorist attacks on civilians as well as on security forces. The recent escalations in the union territory came after a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in broad daylight in his office. Following that, many similar attacks were reported from other parts of the valley. On the other hand, the security forces which have launched an aggressive drive to nab terrorists recently neutralised two terrorists in an encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 26 also confirmed that around 26 terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfits have been killed in the first five months of the year.

