Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence On Azad's Praise For PM, Backs Rahul's 'North-South Remark'

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a 'grounded' leader. Azad said that he appreciates the fact that the Prime Minister, who comes from humble beginnings, has always remained true to his roots.

When asked to opine on the matter, National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah refused to comment. Speaking exclusively to Republic, he said that Azad is a veteran leader and hence, he would not opine on his statements. "Azad sahab is a big politician. If he has said this, I can't comment on it," he said while speaking exclusively to RepublicTv.

Moreover, Abdullah also strayed away from Ghulam Nabi Azad's call for introspection regarding the Congress party where the leader had admitted that the grand-old party was growing weak. "I am not related to Congress, so I can't answer it. He (Azad) is a senior politician of Congress. That is for them to decide when they want to hold elections," he said.

One of the 23 signatories seeking structural changes within the Congress party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had led a campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu on Saturday proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. During this, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. This comes as the party sets a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

Farooq Abdullah extends support to Rahul Gandhi

Moreover, the J&K leader extended support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'North-South' remark, saying that he agreed with him since North was 'weaker' than the South when it came to education. He also added that the North needed to 'rise up' and get educated to work on issues.

"He (Rahul) must have seen, he is roaming across India. Yes, South Indians are educated, North is weaker when it comes to education. North needs to rise up, get educated and work on the issues," said Farooq Abdullah.

MP of Wayanad since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi who had initially represented Amethi for 15 years called coming to Kerala a 'fresh experience' since the people were not just interested in issues 'superficially'. "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues," he said.

