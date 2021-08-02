Farooq Abdullah Cautions People Of J&K Against 'communal Forces & Their Divisive Politics'

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the people of the state against nefarious communal designs of anti-J&K forces and stressed that communal and regional harmony is key to development.

While addressing a delegation of politicians and socio-political activists from Jammu at his residence, Farooq said the Union Territory is suffering from political, developmental, economic maladies, that have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic. He warned that "communal forces" of the country are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by perusing 'a narrow and divisive brand of politics'.

“There has been no effort to leverage J&K’s potential to widen its prosperity and social security of its populace. Every single opportunity has been left unutilized to alleviate people’s suffering. The administration is living in denial,” the JKNC chief said.

“With such a bleak record on economy, development, job creation, justice, equality, equity, and respecting federalism, it is no wonder that the communal forces will unleash the specter of communalism. We all have to pose this question to us as to what those ugly communal politics foretells for Jammu and Kashmir. While the macro picture of JK is alarming, that of the Jammu region is no different,” he added.

Farooq stressed the need to join efforts to put the country, particularly JK on the path of progress. "NC has long been advocating joining of diverse streams of thoughts to form a mighty river of progress and advancement. Our vision is not blinkered; we see our people irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah's message to politicians

The Srinagar MP opined that Jammu & Kashmir is at a tipping point of history that demands them to work unitedly to secure a promising future for the next generations.

“We all irrespective of our linguistic, regional, religious affiliations have to protect the unique constitutional position and individuality of our socio-cultural and political system. NC would continue to fight for political empowerment of the last person living in Gurez, Rajouri, Bani-Basouli, and Kishtwar. We will continue with our struggle in a constitutional and peaceful manner,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah then asked the incumbent Central administration to expedite the work on the Z-Morh tunnel and ensure locals' first and foremost stake in the project. He also sought to restore connectivity, electricity, and water supply to the areas which were hit by flash floods earlier this week in Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipura, and Kargil. He asked the government to work out adequate compensation for the flash-flood-affected families.