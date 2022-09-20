Farooq Abdullah Differs With Mehbooba On Gandhi's Favourite Hymn; 'Doesn't Make Me Hindu'

'I too used to sing bhajans,' said National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, differing from Mehbooba Mufti, his counterpart from the People's Democratic Party on Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' being sung in schools.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti shared a video of students from the Government High School at Nagam village in Kulgam where they are seen singing this hymn as part of the preparations for Gandhi Jayanti. The PDP chief levelled singing of the hymn with 'jailing religious scholars, and the shutting down of the Jama Masjid' and contended that this reflected the 'Hindutva' agenda of the Centre. Moreover, she claimed that a refusal to sing this hymn will attract 'detention under the Public Safety Act and the UAPA'.

Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called “Badalta J&K”. pic.twitter.com/NssOcDP4t6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 19, 2022

National Conference takes a U-turn?

However, the NC chief differed from this, proving his point with an analogy. "If Hindus go to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will they become Muslims? Similarly, if Muslims go to Mata Vaishno Devi, will they become Hindus? They just go with the hope that their difficulties will go away," Abdullah said.

Pertinently, before Abdullah's statement, NC too had politicised this issue. Sharing the video of the students singing the hymn, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar opined, "Somewhere in South Kashmir, these children are being made to sing Hindu devotional songs. Have our education institutions been turned into a political tool? The video is self-explanatory".

Somewhere in South Kashmir, these children are being MADE to sing Hindu devotional songs. Have our education institutions been turned into a political tool? The video is self explanatory. pic.twitter.com/E7jRfMYow7 — Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina accused Mehbooba and gang of trying to divide people on the basis of religion. Explaining the significance of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram', he contended that they were resorting to such tactics in a bid to recover their lost ground in the Kashmir Valley.