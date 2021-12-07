Farooq Abdullah Fearmongers Post Nagaland Civilian Killings; Warns Of 'repeat' In Punjab

Stirring a controversy on Tuesday, NC president Farooq Abdullah warned that Punjab will witness an incident similar to that of the Nagaland civilian killings. He was referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification dated October 11 allowing the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within 50 km from the international border in Punjab. Maintaining that "the decision of extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km by the Union government is an expression of distrust towards the state police and the people of Punjab", the state Assembly had passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of this notification.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah remarked, "They gave 50 km jurisdiction to BSF in Punjab. Why? Is their police not capable enough that they can control (the situation)?"

"Now a situation similar to what you witnessed in Nagaland must be unfolding there. Innocent people were killed. Wait for it. This is also going to happen (in Punjab). They do whatever they want to without thinking," he added.

Nagaland civilian killings

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces carried out it based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

The Tizit Police Station registered a suo moto FIR alleging that the security forces intended to murder civilians. Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in the Mon district and mobile internet and bulk messaging services were also suspended there. Several organizations including the Naga Students' Federation, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma demanded the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the region.

Making a statement in Parliament on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed". He added, "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives".

Image: Republic TV