Farooq Abdullah Hits Out At Centre Over ED Summons; 'They Will Trouble Us Till Elections'

Days after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday reached the ED office in Srinagar. He was earlier summoned for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Abdullah, a three-time CM of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, who had already recorded his statement in the same case in 2019 spoke to ANI and alleged that such summons and interrogations will continue to go on till the elections. Taking an indirect jibe at the BJP government at the Centre, Abdullah said, "Until elections take place, they will keep troubling us".

On the other hand, reacting to the development, political parties in the valley have claimed that summons has become "common" for all opposition leaders in the country. While the Lok Sabha MP's party, the National Conference (NC) took to its Twitter handle, stating that Abdullah will continue to maintain his innocence and will further cooperate with the investigative agencies in the case.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, while hitting out at the Centre, claimed that the central probe agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used to muzzle the voice of the opposition. Notably, this statement came in view of the recent CBI raids and ED summons given to many political leaders in the recent days over which the opposition has strongly expressed its displeasure. Apart from PDP and NC, other parties have also accused the BJP government of misusing the central agencies.

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam

The case dates back to 2011 when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had given Rs 112 crore to the state cricket association for the promotion of the sport in Jammu and Kashmir, however, it was later alleged that Rs 46.30 crore from the grant was misappropriated. The matter came to light in 2012.

Later in 2015, two cricketers, Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in connection with the alleged scam. The case was taken over by the CBI to investigate the alleged misuse of funds in the association by Abdullah. A charge sheet was filed last year against the NC leader and many others following which he was questioned by the ED.

