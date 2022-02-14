Farooq Abdullah 'illegally & Inexplicably detained,' Claims NC On Pulwama Anniversary

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Monday claimed that party chief Farooq Abdullah had been allegedly 'illegally and inexplicably detained'. Taking to Twitter, JKNC issued a statement strongly condemning the alleged move and saying that there was 'no justification' for such frequent and arbitrary detention' of the party leadership. 'Convenient use of coercive structures is the only modus operandi of this government,' it said.

The former J&K CM was reportedly prevented from leaving his residence in view of security concerns on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. Sources in the National Conference said that he was scheduled to travel to Jammu by road, a stretch of nearly 300 kilometers. While his schedule was conveyed to authorities concerned five days ago, the exits from his house were barred on Monday, PTI reported.

It is being stated that the three-time chief minister managed to walk out of his house in the afternoon and is said to have hitched a ride from a passerby for a short distance, however, the security team persuaded him to return home in a police vehicle. No VIP movement is advised on the day of the Pulwama attack anniversary, police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity said.

Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019, India lost 40 Bravehearts in a dastardly attack. A suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based JeM terror group conspired the attack the CRPF convoy in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, well acquainted with the Indian troops, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

Following the attack, in October 2020, in a shocking admission, a serving Pakistan's Minister admitted to the fact that ISI and the Pakistani army were responsible for the terrorist attack across the border. Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan while PM Modi had asserted the Indian Armed Forces were free to choose the timing, place, and nature of their response to Pakistan.

Subsequently, India launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the JeM terror camps at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan in a bid to avenge the Pulwama terrorist attack.

