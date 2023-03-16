Farooq Abdullah-led J&K Delegation Meets Oppn Leaders; Raises Demand Of Statehood, Polls

The leaders of Opposition parties on Thursday met at Constitutional Club in New Delhi to discuss issues related to Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah led the all-party delegation from the union territory.

After the meeting, Abdullah said that the parties agreed that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored. "We all are together on the issue of why elections are not being held in J&K when the situation has normalised," the former Chief Minister added.

Speaking on similar lines, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said, "We all have agreed on issues (of restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and Assembly elections). We all are ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of J&K and to give them assurance."

A delegation of NC and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) along with Congress leaders also met the Election Commission of India over the demand for elections in the union territory.

"ECI has assured us that they are looking into this matter. It is unfortunate that a state which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic government in Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said.

Delhi | A delegation of NC and PDP along with Congress leaders meet ECI over the demand for elections in Jammu & Kashmir

ECI has assured us that they're looking into this matter. It's unfortunate that a State which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a… — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Apart from Sharad Pawar and Farooq Abdullah, the meeting was also attended by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar Jha among others.

After Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir has been under the Centre's rule since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to Mehbooba Mufti's coalition government.