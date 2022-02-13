Farooq Abdullah Links Hijab Row To Elections, Says 'some Radicals Doing It To Win'

Linking the ongoing controversies surrounding Hijab wearing to elections, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah stated that 'some radicals trying to do it to win polls'. Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah also added that 'everyone should have right on what he or she wants to eat and wear, provided it does not compromise the security of the nation.' The former J&K Chief Minister also spoke on Delimitation Commission Report and Indo-Pakistan & Afghanistan relations.

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Hijab controversy:

"I want to tell you one thing, that country is for every person, and you have the right to choose what to wear and eat unless you are not a threat to the country. Everyone has their own religion, some radicals trying to do it to win elections. It will end soon," says former J&K CM.

Earlier, Abdullah was quoted as saying "There is nothing wrong with it (wearing hijab). India is a free country and it is up to a girl to decide whether to wear it or not. It doesn't harm anybody at all."

Speaking on the Delimitation Commission Report, Abdullah termed it 'incorrect' while adding that they are making a representation and will submit it before 14 February. Moreover, Farooq Abdullah hoped for 'good relations' between India and Pakistan and outlined 'that will end this hatred.' "Afghanistan is a separate nation, and we pray that Islamic rule is established that can do justice to all," said Farooq Abdullah.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

As Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court ordered all students, regardless of religion, to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms until further orders.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," read the HC order. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14, at 2:30 PM.