Farooq Abdullah Meets Akhilesh Yadav, Express Condolences On Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Demise

National Conference patriarch Dr Farooq Abdullah met Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, November 12, at his residence in Lucknow. Abdullah said it was a courtesy visit to the Yadav family to express condolences after the demise of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav was very close to me. I could not meet his family when Mulayam ji passed away, so I came here to meet Akhilesh and expressed my condolences," said Abdullah talking to the media after meeting Akhilesh Yadav.

'Meet to express condolences'

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as a Member of Parliament, passed away on October 10 at the age of 82. Admitted to the ICU in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, he was suffering from age-related ailments.

Leaders from across the political spectrum attended the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, which was performed at his ancestral home in Etawah.

Abdullah appreciated the Agra-Lucknow expressway and said he reached Lucknow in five hours and also stated there was “no such highway even in Europe,” and added on his way back, he will choose the expressway to reach New Delhi.

He said the BJP is working with a sense of vengeance against the opposition. “People are being misled by false promises, Inflation is at its peak. The economy is in shambles. BJP has made the country poor with no employment opportunities for youths,” said Abdullah.

“The youth of Kashmir have no future. Unemployment is increasing continuously. No work is being done for development in Kashmir. There is despair all around,” he added.

PM Modi’s reminiscences of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise, recollected his relationship with him and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Having served as the Union Minister of Defence and thrice as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav will remain as one of the marquee leaders in the state’s political history.

IMAGE: @yadavakhilesh - TWITTER