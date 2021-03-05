Farooq Abdullah Moves J&K HC Against Attachment Of Properties In Money Laundering Case

In a key development, NC president Farooq Abdullah approached the Jammu and Kashmir HC challenging the ED order attaching his properties worth Rs 11.86 crore. The agency took this action on December 19, 2020, in connection with the alleged laundering of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association funds. As per the former J&K CM, the list of properties attached by the ED were unrelated to the purported criminal activity mentioned in the FIR and termed it as a "continuing violation of his fundamental rights".

Casting aspersions on the locus standi of the ED in this case, he pointed out that the agency had registered the case on December 18, 2018, when J&K had a special status. According to him, the ED had failed to ascertain whether it had the jurisdiction to do so. Meanwhile, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi claimed that these properties were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place.

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has challenged Enforcement Directorate order attaching his residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2021

ED's allegation against Abdullah

The attached properties worth Rs.11.86 crore include residential houses at Gupkar Road, Katipora and Sunjwan, commercial buildings in the Residency Road area of Srinagar and land at 4 different places in the Union Territory. As per the ED, over Rs. 45 crore out of the JKCA funds was siphoned including cash withdrawals of Rs.25 crore. The ED alleged that six new bank accounts and a dormant bank account in the name of the Kashmir Wing of JKCA were used for parking of funds and siphoning of the same. Accusing the NC chief of misusing his position as the JKCA president to facilitate the laundering of funds, it claimed that he was a beneficiary of the laundered money.

"Between years 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totaling to Rs. 109.78 crore from BCCI. Between years 2006 to January 2012, when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA," ED alleged in a statement.

It added, "Despite existing regular bank account of JKCA, six new bank accounts were opened for parking of JKCA Funds and siphoning of the same. One dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir Wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purpose."

