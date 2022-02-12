Farooq Abdullah, Omar condole demise of Rahul Bajaj

Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Bajaj, an eminent industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj group, died on Saturday due to age-related illness. He was 83.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Rahul Bajaj ji. Bajaj, a doyen of Indian auto industry, minced no words when it came to any matter of echoing corporate India's woes," Farooq Abdullah said.

During his captaincy, the Bajaj group soared to become one of the biggest in the sub-continent with 'Humara Bajaj' becoming a household name. I pray my tributes to him. I share the grief of the bereaved family, he said.

In his condolence message, Omar Abdullah said the country has lost a far-sighted and outspoken business leader.

“My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. In his passing away, the country has lost a far-sighted and outspoken business leader. My sincere condolences to his family," he said. PTI SSB AQS AQS

