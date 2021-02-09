Farooq Abdullah On Farm Laws Row: 'Not Religious Scripture That Changes Can't Be Made'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, NC president Farooq Abdullah appealed to the Centre to resume dialogue with farmers to resolve the standoff over the farm laws. During the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, the Srinagar MP observed that the three farm laws were not religious scriptures that cannot be amended. According to him, nobody can survive if the farmer is in distress. To buttress his point, Abdullah recalled a phase during his tenure as J&K CM where he had bailed out farmers during a drought. Stressing that "we belong to this nation", he urged the Centre to not make it a prestige issue and respect farmers who are also the citizens of India.

NC president Farooq Abdullah remarked, "I do not want any fight. The issue is of farmers. I want to make a small request. This is not a religious scripture in which we cannot make any amendments. But we enacted these laws. If they want that these laws should be repealed, the farmers desire that you should talk to them."

He elaborated, "When I was the Chief Minister, there was a terrible drought in J&K. A person who was an Union Minister back then whom I won't name came to Jammu. We placed the helicopter in front of him and took him to all areas where there was drought. He told me that the damage was extensive and that they will sanction Rs.1000 crore as relief. But eventually, we got only Rs.16 crore. I had Rs.37 crore for development which I stopped. I said that we won't be able to survive if the farmer dies. I gave farmers instruments, fertilizers and whatever they wanted on behalf of the government. The farmers could stand back on their feet and we survived. Today, I urge you that let us not stand on prestige. This is our nation. We belong to this nation. And if we belong to this nation, let us respect everybody in this nation."

What are farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

