In a shocking statement, ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday hoped that the Taliban would run a good government in Afghanistan. Acknowledging the new Afghan regime, he said that the Taliban must keep human rights in mind and do justice for all. Speaking at an event honouring Sheikh Abdullah on his death anniversary, Abdullah urged the Taliban to maintain good relations with other nations.

Farooq Abdullah: 'Hope Taliban runs a good govt'

"Afghanistan is a different country. Those who have come to power there must handle the nation. I hope that they do justice to all and run a good government. I hope that they keep human rights in mind and will rule as per Islamic principles. They (Taliban) should maintain good relations with other nations," said Farooq Abdullah.

In contrast, his son Omar Abdullah lashed out at the centre after the Indian envoy in Qatar for the first time, publicly met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. Addressing a press conference, Abdullah asked the Centre whether the Taliban is a terror organisation or not. He asked if the Taliban was not a terror organisation, will India move the United Nations (UN) to delist the group from the terror list?

"Either Taliban is a terror organization or not, please clarify to us how you see them. If they're a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not, then will you (Centre) move to United Nations and have it delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind," said Omar Abdullah. Similar questions were asked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Indian envoy meets Taliban representative

On 31 August, Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, the first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The discussions focused on the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit India. The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

Taliban announces new govt

On Tuesday, Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, the eldest son of the Taliban founder Mohammad Omar, as Minister of Defense. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, " we are trying to include people from all parts of the country in the government", as internal rifts between the three Taliban factions came to the forefront.