Farooq Abdullah Questions Vaccine Maitri, Says 'give COVID Vaccines To Indians First'

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday questioned the Central government on the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Highlighting that the vaccines are all being sent to foreign countries, he said that people of India would not be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central government is sending the vaccines to the foreign countires and not getting the people of India vaccinated. Even if you are battling for your life, you will not be vaccinated as all the vaccines are being sent abroad," he siad.

The statement comes about a week after Abdullah and his wife took the first does of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

READ: Farooq Abdullah Moves J&K HC Against Attachment Of Properties In Money Laundering Case

The news of Abdullah and his wife getting vaccinated was communicated by hi son Omar Abdullah through a tweet. In the tweet, he informed that Abdullah being on immunosuppressants for a Kidney transplant has got himself vaccinated. He thanked the doctors and medical staff.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well. pic.twitter.com/V6yo1zyuGR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 2, 2021

READ: Agreement Between India And Pak Sparked Hope For Peace In People Of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Vaccine Maitri

India's Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around a month ago, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. In this brief period, the country has got delivered around 45.6 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine, of which 38.47 million doses were commercial supplies and 7.12 million doses were granted to around 45 countries.

Neighbouring Bangladesh, which received 9 million doses of COVID-vaccines- 7 million doses as commercial supplies and 2 million doses as grant assistance, on January 21 and an additional 5 million and 2 million doses of commercial supplies on January 25 and February 22, is the major recipient. Morocco emerged as the second major recipient with commercial supplies of 2 million, 4 million and 1 million doses of the vaccine on January 22, February, 11 and February 24, respectively.

Some other countries that have received India's gift of vaccines include Brazil, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

READ: Guyana Receives 80,000 Doses Of 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

ALSO, READ: Consignment Of Made-in-India COVID-19 Vaccines Reaches Dominican Republic

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.