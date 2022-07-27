Farooq Abdullah Reacts To ED Chargesheet In JKCA Scam; 'Will See When Case Comes To Court'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint against National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) fund scam. Reacting to the development, Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that he will see the matter when the case comes to court.

"When the case comes to the court, then we will see," NC chief Farooq Abdullah said.

The Supplementary Prosecution Complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 before the Special PMLA Court, Srinagar. The court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to Farooq Abdullah and others for an appearance on August 27.

On May 31, the ED grilled the NC chief for over three hours in the JKCA case. The former Chief Minister linked his questioning by ED with the forthcoming assembly elections in the union territory. The 84-year-old had previously recorded his statement in the case in 2019.

What is the J&K Cricket Scam?

Farooq Abdullah was the president of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from 2001 to 2012 and the scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is related to alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009. ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore, including Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.

According to the central agency, its investigation has so far shown that former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza misappropriated JKCA funds of Rs 51.90 crore with the help of other JKCA office holders and used the proceeds of crime to pay off his personal and business debts. Abdullah's complicity is alleged in granting go-ahead to two contradictory resolutions pertaining to the operation of bogus accounts of the JKCA to keep accused Mirza in control of financial matters despite him ceasing to be the treasurer after the 2011 elections.

The money laundering probe was initiated on basis of a case registered at the Rammunshi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar. On the High Court's directions, the case was later transferred to CBI. The central agency filed a chargesheet against the former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriations of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.