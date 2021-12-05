Farooq Abdullah Slams Centre; 'J&K People May Have To Sacrifice Like Farmers For Rights'

In a major development in connection with Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the people of the Union Territory may have to make sacrifices just like protesting farmers, to restore its statehood and special status.

While addressing a convention of the NC's youth wing, Farooq said, "(The farmers protested for) 11 months, more than 700 farmers died. The Centre had to revoke the three farm bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may also have to make sacrifices like that to get back our rights. Remember this, we have promised to get back (Articles) 370, 35-A and statehood and we are ready to make any sacrifice. The NC, however, is not against brotherhood and does not support violence."

Further escalating his attack at the Centre, he added, "You had promised 50,000 jobs, where are they? Rather you are terminating our people. Were there no people for employing in the (Jammu & Kashmir) Bank that you got people from Punjab and Haryana? Where will the boys and girls from J&K go? But if we raise our voices, they are crushed. The media is facing pressure, they (journalists) are summoned to police stations if they write anything against (the government). And they (government) say there is freedom."

Asking the NC workers to remain united and hold the party flag high, Farooq further said, "Many enemies will come and try to pull you (away) from the party, be wary (of them). They are roaming around. Do not listen to them, and remain with the party."

Article 370 abrogation and formation of PAGD

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the Houses of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, six political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Chairing an all-party meeting on June 24, PM Modi had promised that J&K will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over.

