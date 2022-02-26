Farooq Abdullah Slams Delimitation Commission In J&K: 'It Has Alienated People’

The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday slammed the Delimitation Commission, accusing it of escalating alienation across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The development comes four days after the Ministry of Law and Justice on February 21, granted a two months extension to the Delimitation Commission, which is currently working on the demarcation of boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs had nominated five Lok Sabha MPs from J&K - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore - as associate members of the panel.

While addressing a press conference at Gupkar residence after the (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) PAGD meeting, Farooq Abdullah noted that the recommendations made by the Delimitation Commission has increased the alienation across Jammu and Kashmir. “I see a larger plan in whatever Delimitation Panel has done. The commission has worked in favour of BJP as I foresee that the plan is to get a resolution passed in favour of Article 370 in the J&K assembly and then BJP will itself take the case to the court and claim victory," Abdullah said.

When asked whether he will fight the elections if held and if PAGD would fight polls jointly, he stated, "As far as NC is concerned, we will fight elections in any case. It is too premature to comment on this issue at this juncture. Let the elections come, many people will join us to fight polls."

'Will affect whole World including India': Farooq Abdullah on Russia-Ukraine War

When asked about the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the NC chief stated, "It will affect the whole world including India. Prices of oil going up is a possibility. Russia has its own concerns about NATO. How will the US feel if missiles are kept close to it? As far as India is concerned, India has to think about itself. India doesn't have the capacity to pull these people apart. We should have all realised that it's going to affect everything. It's going to affect Europe very bad."

Delimitation Commission assigns 43 & 47 seats for J&K

The Delimitation Commission’s draft on the renewed electoral map, which was made public a few days ago, stirred a conversation in the province after the commission assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the seats of the UT's Assembly will increase to 90 from 83. Jammu region will get six new seats, while the Kashmir region will add one extra seat. Similarly, nine and seven seats are likely to be reserved for people from the ST and SC communities. At least 10 Assembly seats with a population of less than 1 lakh have been proposed. Most of the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the draft outrightly and alleged that the panel has not followed the parameters while proposing the electoral map.