Farooq Abdullah Speaks To J&K L-G, Demands Probe Into Hyderpora Encounter Deaths

President of the J&K National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in handing over of the civilians' bodies to their kin. Blaming the security forces for the death of the civilians, the families demanded the police to return the bodies to perform the last rites. The police buried the bodies in the Handiwara region of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to avoid problems concerning law and order.

Jammu and National Conference took to Twitter and said, " Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah has sought LGs intervention in handing over bodies to their kin. LG has assured to look into the demands of victim families". Farooq Abdullah spoke to LG Manoj Sinha and demanded an impartial probe into the civilian killings in connection to the Hyderpora encounter. As per the party's statement, the L-G will look into the demands of the victim families

While Jammu & Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with other party leaders held a protest in the Union Territory against the alleged killing of civilians in the encounter at Hyderpora. Mufti told the reporters, "I am protesting because this government kills civilians in the name of militancy. Nobody knows if militants are being killed. Three civilians have been killed recently. The government refuses to hand over their dead bodies to the families despite the latter's demand."

Hyderpora encounter

On November 15, two civilians were among four killed during the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces in Hyderapora. The encounter turned controversial with two civilians including the owner of the commercial complex being killed though the police claimed that businessmen were terror group supporters. Initially, the police informed that Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a prominent businessman, and Dr Mudasir Gul, a doctor-turned-businessman, were killed by terrorists but later stated that they might have killed them in the crossfire.

The police informed that all the four bodies were buried in Handwara police district at an undisclosed location, over 100 km away from Srinagar.

During the Hyderpora encounter, Altaf Bhat was killed along with four other persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate, on Monday evening.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told reporters “Altaf was killed in the cross-firing with the terrorists. Let the postmortem report come and we will come to know who fired the bullet that killed him".

(With PTI input)

(Image: AP/PTI)