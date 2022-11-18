Farooq Abdullah Steps Down As JKNC Chief Ahead Of Polls; BJP Terms It As 'political Drama'

Farooq Abdullah has stepped down from the position of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) national president. This comes a month before the party's election which is scheduled to take place on December 5.

Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference Chief

Abdullah made the announcement during a party meeting at JKNC headquarters in the presence of district presidents, and other provincial office bearers on Thursday. As per sources, it is speculated that JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah is likely to be the new president. However, there has been no confirmation yet. In the meantime, Farooq Abdullah will continue as the president till the elections are held

NC leader Sheikh Bashir spoke exclusively to Republic TV, "National Conference is a democratic party and its agenda is secularism, socialism, and democracy. As per the party's constitution, there was a rule that every three years elections were held. But it was disrupted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we also felt that 3 years are not enough. So now it has been decided that the tenure of the party president will be increased to 5 years. Now, he has Farooq Abdullah has decided to step down and give chance to other leaders. We will see who all are nominated and then we will select the party chief democratically.

On being asked about whether Omar Abdullah will become Party chief, Bashir said, "He has previously served as president and he had successfully completed his tenure. After that, Farooq Abdullah was elected in 2008. The party high command and delegates will take a final decision". "The election will take place on December 5 which is also Farooq Abullah's birthday," he said.

Talking about J&K assembly elections, the NC leader said, "The decisions are taken on the basis of political scenarios as it keeps changing from time to time. The people of the valley want an election but it is being delayed and still, dates have not been finalised. Recently, Election Commission was supposed to announce Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll dates on the same day but they changed it. I don't trust their intentions".

BJP terms Farooq Abdullah's resignation as 'political drama'

Responding to the resignation of Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader, and former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta called it a political drama. "The resignation of Farooq Abdullah is a political drama to keep the position with their dear ones. A similar drama was earlier staged by the Congress party as well. National conference too will keep the President's post at home and Omar Abdullah will be appointed. This dynasty politics is not going out of their mind".