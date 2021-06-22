Farooq Abdullah To Meet Kargil Unit Of NC At Srinagar & Demand Special Status Restoration

In a recent development in J&K politics as chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Farooq Abdullah will meet the Kargil unit of the National Conference on Tuesday, June 22, in Srinagar. The meet is aimed to demand the restoration of the status of J&K as of pre-August 5, 2019.

This meeting announcement has fueled the political heat in the Union Territory as many other parties have planned to hold discussions with their fellow members today.

All party meet

An all-party will be held on June 24 by the Prime Minister, in New Delhi. The report said that the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reached out to all leaders to invite them to the meeting at PM Modi's residence including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and JKNC's Farooq Abdullah. The invited 14 leaders are requested to carry a COVID negative report for the meeting amid Coronavirus infections risks.

Two years after revocation of Article 370, the Centre's decision to hold a discussion surfaces. This will be the first meeting since Jammu & Kashmir shifted its status from state to Union Territory.

Gupkar alliance meet

In 2020, for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir special status, the constituents of an alliance were formed. This alliance will meet in Srinagar on June 22. This meeting is aimed to discuss strategies to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting to be held in Delhi on June 24.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)’s meeting will be chaired by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah at his residence.

Pre-August status of J&K

On August 5, 2019, the Jammu & Kashmir special status was revoked by the Indian government. Article 370 and Article 35A was no more functional under the Indian Constitution. Article 370 in the Constitution of India 1949 provided temporary provisions to citizens of Jammu & Kashmir ensuring special statuses like to have its own constitution, flag and make any decisions without the Indian government concern except in the sector of defence, foreign affairs, and communications. Whereas Article 35- A gave provision to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature to define its 'permanent residents'.

(Image credit: PTI)