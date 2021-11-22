Farooq Abdullah Undermines India's Resolve On PoK, Says 'Can't Take Anything From Pak'

A day after MoS PMO Jitendra Singh said that taking back PoK was next on the agenda of the Modi government, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah mocked the statement saying 'we can't take anything back' from Pakistan.

The former J&K Chief Minister once again batted for talks with the Imran Khan-led nation saying that India could not take back anything, it should rather work towards fixing the disputed area.

"I have said numerous times that we have to hold talks with Pakistan. You keep giving threats that you will take this or that, the situation will not be solved. If you can talk with China, which is inside our territory, and is increasing its presence in Arunachal, why can you not talk to someone who is so close to us (Pakistan)? We don't have anything to give, and we can't take anything, so we have to work towards fixing the land," the National Conference leader said.

This is not the first time that the leader has toed Pakistan's line. Amidst the targeted killings in J&K, Abdullah pressed for talks with the neighboring nation saying that Nawaz Sharif had agreed to a 'flexible LoC' deal. "We can have cross-border marriages and trade. So that this hatred will diminish gradually," he said. Moreover, he had also encouraged 'friendly relations' with the Taliban.

'Retrieving PoJK Next On Agenda': MoS PMO

Farooq Abdullah's statement also assumes significance since it comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is next on the agenda of the Modi government. Addressing a program for PoJK-displaced persons on Sunday, the MoS PMO stated that the way Article 370 had been abrogated under the leadership of PM Modi, retrieving PoJK would also be made possible.