Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function in Jodhpur on Sunday, NC president Farooq Abdullah again batted for a dialogue with Pakistan. Maintaining that there are many difficulties in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the challenge posed by Pakistan and China, he stressed that the poor will be killed if war breaks out. On this occasion, he recalled his suggestion to the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the latter travelled to Lahore by bus in 1999. Moreover, he cited India's complex relationship with China to reiterate his demand for talks between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah remarked, "When Vajpayee Ji went to Pakistan, he called me. I was the CM then. He asked me what should be done. I said that we should talk to Pakistan". He added, "Make the Line (of Control) flexible so that we can come and go. We can have cross-border marriages and trade. So that this hatred will diminish gradually".

"He (Vajpayee) went there and talked to Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif accepted that this is the only way out. But he said that the Army will not agree. Until the Army does not agree, this cannot happen. I hope that some solution will be found via talks. If we can talk with China who has occupied Indian territory and is progressing ahead every day," the NC chief elaborated.

Abdullah desires 'friendly' India-Taliban ties

Recently, Farooq Abdullah sparked controversy by suggesting that India should not only engage with the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan but also develop friendly ties with the terror outfit in order to safeguard its $3 billion investment. He also dismissed the apprehension that the Taliban will eventually foment trouble in J&K. While conceding that terrorism is a global menace, he indicated that the US is responsible for its spread because of its interventionist policy. Previously, the former J&K CM also justified China's aggression along the LAC citing the abrogation of Article 370.