Farooq Abdullah Withdraws His Name As Opposition's Presidential Face, Issues Statement

Days after the Opposition mulled over names like Gopalkrishna Gandhi and, Farooq Abdullah as the common candidate for Presidential polls in a meeting in New Delhi, the latter 'respectfully withdrew' from the race on Saturday. In a statement released, the National Conference supremo expressed how honoured he felt by his name being proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India, and the subsequent, calls he recieved from leaders offering their support for his candidature.

In a statement, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister highlighted how after the 'unexpected development', he held discussions with friends and family. "I believe that Jammu & Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. I have a lot more active politics ahead of me & look forward to making a positive contribution to the service of J&K and the country" he said, and added, "Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,"

Common candidate for President's post

In the meeting convened by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on June 15, leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, and RJD took part. Also, present in the meeting were leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

Post the meeting, a press conference was held in which it was announced that the Opposition leaders have adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. They are looking for a candidate who can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre from doing any 'damage' to the social fabric of India, and 'truly serve as the custodian' of the Indian Constitution. "We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," said Banerjee.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to end on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced that the elections, if required, to elect the new President will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.