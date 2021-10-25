Farooq Abdullah Yet Again Demands Dialogue With Pakistan, Says 'J&K Can Never Have Peace'

Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday batted for India-Pakistan talks once again, claiming that it is 'difficult for terrorism to end' unless it happens.

While addressing a public meeting, Abdullah said,

Unless talks are being held with Pakistan, unless problems are not being resolved, we can never live in peace in J&K. I confidently say, even today, unless you (India) don't talk to Pakistan and shake hands of friendship with each other, we can never live in peace, never, take it from me in writing.

Farooq Abdullah calls Amit Shah's J&K visit 'imperative'

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit of Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that it was 'imperative' amid the recent incidents of civilian killings in the Union Territory. The National Conference (NC) president said that amidst targeted civilian killing, the visit from the Union Minister was demanded.

However, Abdullah slammed the Centre, claiming that 900 youngsters, who were accused of stone-pelting in the past, were arrested ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Amit Shah lashes out at Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, hit out at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with the Imran Khan administration, saying that government would rather speak to the youth of J&K for making India a developed country.

"I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that Article 370 was repealed with the intention of putting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on a path of development. "You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he said.

Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state Jammu & Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Amit Shah, slamming those who demanded talks with Pakistan, questioned them saying, "What has Islamabad done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets? There is nothing (on the other side)."